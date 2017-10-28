Houston Astros Player Under Fire for Racist Gesture

Houston Astros player Yuli Gurriel is under fire after making a racist gesture in reference to Los Angeles’ starting pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series.

ABC News reports the 33-year-old first baseman was caught in the dugout mouthing a derogatory term in Spanish and making a slanted-eye gesture as he sat on the bench — an insensitive and racially charged implication about Asians.

Captured by FOX’s cameras, the moment was seen by everyone on social media, including those of the Asian-American community who took great offense.

@astros Your organization better address the RACIST display on national television by Yuli Gurriel.

Makes me sick. My family and I endured racism like that for decades. — Wesley Lostaunau (@UnkieWes) October 28, 2017

Yuli Gurriel made a garbage, racist, offensive gesture tonight and I am beyond infuriated as an Astros fan. — KurtSeaBass (@kurtseabass) October 28, 2017

That Yuli Gurriel racist shit is not gonna go over well for him… MLB is the most diverse league, they don’t take shit like that lightly. — Joel Rihaly (@ionized4091) October 28, 2017

“N” bombs get suspensions but be racist against Asians nobody cares. Yuli Gurriel you are human garbage. #Astros #MLB — David Yamauchi (@daveyamo) October 28, 2017

Following the Astros’ 5-3 win, Gurriel spoke in front of his locker with the aid of an interpreter, saying he didn’t mean to offend anybody.

“I didn’t want to offend anybody,” said Gurriel, 33. “I was commenting to my family that I didn’t have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States. I didn’t want to offend anybody in Japan. I have a lot of respect for Japan. I played in Japan.”

ABC News reports that an MLB spokesman said they are aware of the situation and “the Commissioner intends to speak with the player.” The league intends to also discipline the first baseman.

Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian descent, was also confronted about the gesture, telling the media it was “disrespectful.”

“I feel like, of course, Houston has Asian fans and Japanese fans, and Asian fans live all over the place,” Darvish said. “And acting like that, it’s just disrespectful to people around the world, to the Houston organization. It’s not OK.”

He added that Gurriel will learn from his mistake, but hopes people can stay positive and move forward.

