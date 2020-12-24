House Republicans Block Democrats' Effort to Advance $2,000 Stimulus Checks Pushed by Trump

✖

House Republicans have blocked an effort by Democrat lawmakers to advance a $2,000 stimulus checks proposal, which has been pushed by President Donald Trump. According to CNBC, House Democrats attempted to pass the direct payment increase during a Christmas Eve pro forma session, but it was blocked by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). In a statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that she would hold a full vote on the measure on Monday, adding, "If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction."

Trump previously called on Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, after a now $900 billion stimulus plan was voted on and approved with bipartisan support. The bill would see citizens get $600 direct payments, which Trump referred to as "ridiculously low" in a video message wherein he announced his plan to veto the package as is. "I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill," he continued, "or else the next administration will have to deliver a covid relief package, and maybe that administration will be me." Notably, Democrat leaders seem to be overwhelmingly in support of Trump's call for $2,000 stimulus checks, while GOP leaders have mostly opposed it, or been silent.

This Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 checks Trump agreed to support. On Monday, the House will hold a vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 24, 2020

In her full, formal statement on the matter, Pelosi stated, "House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected – first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor. On Monday, I will bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000."

The House Speaker then added, "To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need." Finally, Pelosi concluded her statement by writing, "Hopefully by then the President will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief." At this time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) does not appear to have comment on the matter.