Hot Cheetos New Super Bowl Commercial Comes Amid Rumors of Shortage

Just weeks after Hot Cheetos fans were in a frenzy due to an alleged shortage of the beloved snack, the company has a new ad campaign for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl. Flamin’ Hot has its first-ever commercial for the big sporting event, and they’ve hired a major celebrity spokesperson to help them celebrate their victory. Frito-Lay, the parent company behind the popular flavor, is bringing two of its best brands together — Cheetos and Doritos. Together, they’ve created the new Flamin’ Hot spot, which combines the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy and the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch.

People Magazine was granted the exclusive first look at the commercial. The talent holding the spicy, cheese-flavored snacks for the camera is not revealed in the first-look snippet. Viewers will have to wait for the ad to run. In the meantime, fans are reviewing the new snack via YouTube videos and the reactions are mixed.

This comes after fan outrage that they couldn’t find their snack. According to Mashed, one Tweet sent people in a panic. “There’s a Hot Cheetos Shortage in the U.S right now,” the tweet read, with Mashed noting there is no evidence of such. “This shortage is mainly because of increased demand and tightening supply. Some stores are putting limitations on how many you can buy,” the tweet concluded. Obviously, people replied in angst.

“I have been to the gas stations every day looking. And this is what I’m stuck with,” one user commented with a bag of Fritos. Another commenter had questions, writing, “Chips isn’t something that’s essential why are they limiting how many as if the world would crash if they ran out.”

According to the report, snack shortages have been common in recent months. Grocery stores reportedly began stockpiling Ritz crackers and Oreos earlier this fall ahead of a potential worker’s strike. The strike ended after a few weeks after it began in August, per The New York Times. Customers have also recently reported having trouble finding Lunchables recently, as the demand for the snack box reportedly outpaced stocks per Today the report notes.

Mashed adds that there is no actual evidence of a shortage on any of the “hot” Cheetos line of favorites, which also include Flamin’ Hot, Flamin’ Hot Limon Limón, or XXTRA Flamin’ Hot. There is also no evidence of stores limiting purchases to customers. Apparently, the conversation has been ongoing with customers of the brand.

In September, one Redditor user in Sacramento worried that a certain kind of hot Cheetos were completely unavailable in the area. They posted a picture of the product, captioning the photo, “Extra Extra Hot Cheetos Wiped out. Has anyone seen these or know what happened to them? They seem to have vanished from the Sacramento area. And if you have seen them can you please let me know. thank you.”