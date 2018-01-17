See the Texas Home Where California ‘Horror House’ Couple Once Lived

The world has been rocked by the news of the “Horror House” couple, and now pictures have surfaced of the family’s former Texas homes.

After leaving that Ft. Worth, Texas home in 1999, the Turpins moved to Rio Vista, Texas, and then to California in 2010.

The owners of both of their former homes revealed that the houses were left in terrible conditions with neighbors describing one of the homes being like a “religious compound.”

The Daily Mail recently shared photos of the homes which have been adapted below.

Scroll down to see where the David and Louise Turpin lived before they were arrested in California on suspicion of torture and child endangerment.

Ft. Worth Home Carpets

The owners of the Turpin’s old Ft. Worth, Texas home reportedly says the house “was left in complete squalor.”

One of the worst areas was the carpet, which was covered in dirt and filth. It appears as if they hadn’t been cleaned in a very long time.

Ft. Worth Home Door

The owners of the Ft. Worth home also took photos of the doors, which were in suspicious condition.

Scratch marks were found all over them, but the new owners assumed that it had been done by animals.

They reportedly now believe it’s possible that the marks could have been done by the children, though that it unconfirmed.

Ft. Worth Home Exterior

An aunt of the children that were found chained up recently told reporters that she was not allowed to visit them.

Elizabeth Jane Flores, a 41-year-old Christian motivational speaker from Cleveland, Tennessee is the sister of Louise Anna Turpin, the woman who, along with her husband, has been accused of child endangerment.

Flores told reporters, “Something didn’t seem right about her parenting but never would I have expected it to be like this.”

Ft. Worth Home Stairs

“We have been so worried about them because it’s been so strange, but there was nothing we could do. They wouldn’t let anyone visit and we didn’t know their address. I haven’t seen her in 19 years,” Flores added.

Flores, who herself is a mother of seven, also revealed that her parents flew out to California to visit but that her sister would not provide them a home address.

“She never let us talk to her kids. She wouldn’t even accept my Facebook request. We all wondered what was going on. My parents booked several flights to go see them but when they got there they wouldn’t tell them where to go and my parents left crying every time,” Flores also said.

Rio Vista Home Closet

The owners of the home on Rio Vista, Texas where the Turpins lived opted to speak to reporters anonymously, but echoed the sentiments of the new owners from the Ft. Worth home, saying that they found very unnerving things inside the home.

One of the most startling developments was the state of the closest, which the new owners believe may have been used to keep the children locked up.

They also found vents that had been covered up inexplicably.

Rio Vista Home Vents

The Turpins were described as “hoarders” by the new Rio Vista homeowners.

Reportedly, the family left everything in the house when they moved suddenly.

“[Louise Anna Turpin] never allowed her children to go outside and play. They homeschooled every one of them and one day they just up and left,’ the woman also said.

Rio Vista Home Attic

David Turpin’s parents, the 13 children’s grandparents spoke to reporters about the family, saying that “God called on” the couple to have so many kids.

James and Betty Turpin added that they were “surprised and shocked” by what happened, but noted that they had not visited the family on many years.

Furthermore, they stated that upon their last visit they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, and that the children “looked thin,” but that they all appeared to be a “happy family.”

Rio Vista Home External

It was also reported that David Turpin grew up in a denomination of Christianity known as Pentecostal, and that they couple were strictly religious.

They were said to give “very strict home schooling” to their children, which included being required to memorize lengthy Bible passages.

However, the family was not apparently known to have attended church anywhere in California.

The Turpin Family

To make the whole situation even more bizarre, a California neighbor of the family spoke about a very unusual situation where she saw all of the children outside kneeling on the ground one night last fall.

“It was about 9 p.m. at night and we came around right here and at the gate, we saw four children inside,” Wendy Martinez recalled. “They were on their knees, four little kids, and they were just rolling on the grass. It was odd at that time of night.”

“Their mother was in the archway, I just remember the mother in the archway, and I said, ‘hi.’ There was like no movement, not even to look over to see who’s saying hi,” she added. “No movement, like if they were told not to speak to anybody. The mom, no movement at all.”

David Allen Turpin / Louise Anna Turpin Police Photos

On Jan. 14, Turpin and her husband David were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their house and fled to safety so she could call police.

When law enforcement arrived, they discovered the couple’s 13 children, ranging in ages from two to 29, chained up inside.

All the children were immediately removed from the home and the couple taken into police custody.