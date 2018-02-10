At Least 18 Killed When Double-Decker Bus Crashed in Hong Kong

A high speed bus crash in Hong Kong claimed at least 18 lives on Saturday afternoon, and left as many as 60 others injured. It was the worst traffic accident the city has seen in at least 15 years.

The bus turned on its side just off of a major highway in the northern part of Hong Kong. ABC News reports that emergency workers pronounced 15 men and three women dead on the scene. Firefighters cut into the roof of the overturned bus to free passengers trapped inside.

LATEST: 18 killed, 47 injured in Tai Po double-decker bus crash, as rescue operation continues https://t.co/UqziQ6Ypdg #breaking #hongkong pic.twitter.com/Hm9W8tzy2y — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) February 10, 2018

Dozens of people were injured in the accident, and local news reportedly showed people huddled near the crash site with blood streaming from their wounds. An elderly passenger told reporters that the driver had been going extremely fast leading up to the accident, even taking corners at high speeds. Passengers were fearful that something catastrophic would happen.

An executive with The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. spoke to ABC News, saying that the company would be paying $13,094 in damages to each of the passengers and the families of those who lost their lives. The company will also be conducting an internal investigation into cause of the crash.

A recently updated report from The New York Times states that at least 60 injuries have been reported.

Local media outlets are comparing the crash to another devastating accident which took place in Hong Kong in 2003. At the time, 21 people were killed in a bus crash in the city’s financial district.

A report by the Southern China Morning Post states that the bus union is blaming officials for the crash. The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions reportedly cited long hours, low pay, and a shortage of qualified drivers as unreasonable working conditions for the driver who caused the tragic accident.

“The government bears the responsibility to ensure the bus services operate in a reasonable safe level,” a representative of the union wrote.