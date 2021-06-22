'Home Alone' Gets the Loot Crate Treatment With Festive Holiday Crate Release

✖

If you’re a pop culture aficionado, you’ve most definitely heard of Loot Crate! The fan-powered subscription-based company founded in 2012 and known for sending out geek-themed boxes of exclusive figures, collectibles and apparel, ships out more than 30 kinds of themed crates a month. Striving to deliver the very best with goodies from Marvel Studios to icons like Britney Spears, Loot Crate’s latest offering will have you saying, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” In an exclusive announcement with PopCulture.com ahead of its official drop on June 23, Loot Crate is celebrating Christmas a bit early this year with its festive limited edition, Home Alone Holiday Crate and sharing a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the “fun-tastic” box of goodies.

Considered one of the most popular Christmas blockbusters of all time, 20th Century Fox’s festive classic Home Alone follows Kevin McCallister as he works to protect his Chicago home from burglars Harry and Marv after his family accidentally leaves him behind when they head to France. Equipped with an arsenal of booby traps and a sharp wit that continues to delight fans more than 30 years following its release, Kevin must fight off the “Wet Bandits,” a pair of thieves who have been robbing the neighborhood, and save his home.

In the wise words of the “Wet Bandits,” all the great ones leave their mark and Loot Crate’s festive bundle does just that with its officially licensed box filled with exclusive wearables, items and collectibles that will have every Home Alone fan pumped for the season!

Creating a festive homage of gifts celebrating the Christmas classic, the limited-edition Home Alone Holiday Crate includes a Kenosha Kickers Pint Glass, Little Nero’s Pizza Delivery Hat, Battle Plan Small Notebook (complete with Kevin’s battle plans), Angels With Filthy Souls VHS Coin Pouch (includes the signature quote, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal”) and in what might make every fan just scream, a Tarantula Pin paying homage to Buzz’s pet (and Kevin’s reclusive partner in crime), Axl.

The Home Alone Holiday Crate is $49.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited, and PopCulture readers can order theirs today! But be sure to order fast to get this crate before it’s sold out! Crates will ship to homes this December just in time for the holidays.

Loot Crate ships across the U.S. and countries internationally, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. No matter what you geek out about, Loot Crate has the best subscription box for you! From Jurassic Park to Harry Potter and more, head to their website for more.

