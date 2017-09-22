Man Accused of Kidnapping and Murdering Holly Bobo Has Been Found Guilty

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

Zachary Adams, 33, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated rape in the death of 20-year-old Bobo, who disappeared from her Tennessee home on April 13, 2011.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to CBS News, two hunters found her remains three and a half years later in the woods nearly 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

The last person to see Bobo alive was her brother, Clint, who told investigators that a man in camouflage led his sister into the woods. Police later found Bobo’s blood in the garage next to her Mustang. Her phone and lunchbox were found in the woods near her home, but her body wasn’t discovered until years later.

Co-defendant Jason Autry provided testimony that said after Adams kidnapped Bobo, the two men took her body to the banks of the Tennessee River and finished killing her.

A jury made up of six women and six men heard the case in a Savannah courthouse and began their deliberations on Thursday, the tenth day of the trial.

Adams faces the death penalty at sentencing.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!