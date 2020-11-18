A Holiday Reminder That Cinnabon Sells Pints of Frosting

Whether you’re still deciding on what to bake for your Christmas Day dessert or need a last-minute gift for that special someone in your life with a sweet tooth, look no further than Cinnabon. The bakery chain is once again making the holiday season a little sweeter by selling its signature cream cheese frosting by the pint.

Cinnabon’s frosting is nothing short of iconic, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t reach for the cinnamon roll with the most frosting on top. Back in 2020, Cinnabon made sure that there was no shortage of frosting on any cinnamon roll or other baked good when it made its signature cream cheese frosting available by the pint for the first time ever.

Cinnabon® is adding a little extra sweetness to the holiday season with the return of its limited-time Signature Frosting Pints. Fans can bring the magic of Cinnabon to holiday recipes and gatherings through 11 different “recipe hacks” featuring the brand’s iconic cream cheese frosting. Beyond the Signature Frosting Pints, Cinnabon is making holiday gifting easy with CinnaPacks of classic ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and PecanBons.

“More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time,” Karyn Sarago, chief marketing officer, Cinnabon, said in a press release at the time. “Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable – and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special.”

Cinnabon’s Signature Cream Cheese Frosting is “perfect for bringing the warmth of Cinnabon to classic holiday recipes and gatherings,” the chain said. The beloved topping is great for putting on cookies, mixing into a savory cheese ball, adding a sweet twist to brownies, and as a topping for sweet potatoes. Of course, the iconic frosting is also great for dipping a spoon into it and eating it straight from the pint.

The decision to offer Cinnabon’s Signature Cream Cheese Frosting by the pint was part of the company’s efforts to extend its appeal. In a statement to CNN Business at the time, Kristen Hartman, Cinnabon’s president, said, “An important part of our strategy for some time now has been extending the brand in craveable ways so that we can be a part of consumers’ lives in as many ways as possible.”

While the topping was initially set to be a limited-edition pint, the Signature Cream Cheese Frosting has returned annually and been a staple on the Cinnabon menu. You can grab your own pint of Cinnabon’s Signature Cream Cheese Frosting -as a Christmas gift for someone else, for your baking needs, or simply for yourself to enjoy – at your local Cinnabon location. Pints retail for $7.99, though prices may vary by location.