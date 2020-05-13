Hobby Lobby's Reopening in Illinois Sparks Immediate Complaints to Mayor

✖

Hobby Lobby has reopened one of its Illinois stores, and the move immediately sparked complaints to the town's mayor. According to LCBC 103.9, Peru, Illinois mayor Scott Harl stated that the store informed him they intended to open, which them prompted concerned citizens to contact his office. He states that he has been in contact with the county health department about the matter.

The outlet notes that Hobby Lobby has indicated the Peru store is the first one in the state to reopen, since coronavirus shutdowns forced many to lock their doors. Peru is located in La Salle county, and according to The Times, La Salle County State's Attorney Karen Donnelly recently delivered a statement on businesses reopening. "If Walmart and Hobby Lobby can open, why can't small businesses?" she asked. Donnelly later commented on the safety questions surrounding the move by saying, "It's up to businesses to weigh their risks versus their opportunity." She later added, "We have to do something to save the stores and restaurants in our towns that mean so much."

Notably, Hobby Lobby has made headlines over the past couple of months regarding its responds to non-essential store closures. The company self-defined as an "essential" business early on, but this status was refuted by many citizens and lawmakers. The company previously issued a statement that read: "We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products."

Hobbly Lobby's statement came at the same time that the company began slashing employee salaries, as well as letting some go. Vice President of the creative arts division, Darsee Lett, issued a letter to terminated employees, saying, "It is with a tremendously broken heart that I’ve been forced to take these unimaginable actions, and I genuinely hope you know that my prayers are with you and your family. It has been such an honor having you on my Team. I truly and deeply appreciate your service to this Department and the Company, and with you the very best as this calamity hopefully ends in the very near future." At this time, it is unknown when Hobby Lobby will have all of its stores reopened and operating, but this will likely depend on local ordinances rather than national ones.