Hobby Lobby Looks Ahead to Reopening Following New Tweet, and Social Media Weighs In
Hobby Lobby appears to be looking ahead to reopening, based on a new tweet posted Tuesday, and social media is weighing in. In the post, Hobby Lobby shared a link to their website store locator, offering customers the option to see if stores near them are open. A graphic in the tweet read, "Check to see if your Hobby Lobby is now open. We look forward to seeing you again!"
Many Twitter users have since replied to the tweet, with some expressing that they are excited about the stores reopening. "Yes it open!!! After I just spent money at Michael's. Now Michael's want take it back, but that's okay, I will be at Hobby Lobby tomorrow!!" one customer exclaimed. However, not everyone is thrilled about the idea, as some believe it is too soon, as coronavirus rates are still fluctuaing. "Beyond the fact that they defied orders to close....they way they treated thier staff is disgusting. I will never set foot in one of their stores again," an upset person wrote. Scroll down to see more reactions to Hobby Lobby's prospective reopening.
Can't wait!!!— Janet (@JanetClausen) May 6, 2020
They won't be open long if they get their way and a lot of their employees suddenly need medical attention from stopping a needed medication. I hope they do. It would serve them right.— Daw (@Dawssssssssss) May 6, 2020
It was just our power tripping AG Yost and DeWine. The rest of us said yes please.— Michael Wolfe (@Americana83) May 5, 2020
How is Monroe, La store open but not other HL stores around Louisiana?— wendy gintz (@wgintz70) May 5, 2020
Hello, retail stores in Colorado are open. When are you opening in Castle Rock Colorado? Your local phone number has no answer and no news on your door. Are you gone from us?— Patricia (@georgeandstella) May 6, 2020
Nope, not in Ky. Not till close to the end of the month— Tracy (@Tracy48760154) May 5, 2020
Open Ohio stores please— Robin Kierra (@RobinKierra) May 5, 2020
We can continue to do social distancing— Robin Kierra (@RobinKierra) May 5, 2020
Yep I need to buy stuff for my business. Can't wait for you to open.— ChileDean17 (@Dean157799) May 6, 2020
I have looked and there is no info on oregon stores.— Trista zakit (@tristazakit) May 7, 2020
Not yet but you have been brilliant at shipping my necessary supplied— craftedbytw (@craftedbytw) May 7, 2020
Yeah people don't need to work or anything— Aaron (@Medfordniner) May 6, 2020
Dude, when are you reopening in CA??? No info anywhere about any discussion of when to reopen. Needed ESSENTIALS...so I had to send my $$ to...wait for it...China!— Lucy Harper (@littlelucybear) May 8, 2020
Please reopen!
I’m not sure why anyone in their right mind would shop at a store that was breaking the law in numerous states and treated their associates like shit!!!!— noneya (@fatboy5643) May 6, 2020