Hobby Lobby Looks Ahead to Reopening Following New Tweet, and Social Media Weighs In

Hobby Lobby appears to be looking ahead to reopening, based on a new tweet posted Tuesday, and social media is weighing in. In the post, Hobby Lobby shared a link to their website store locator, offering customers the option to see if stores near them are open. A graphic in the tweet read, "Check to see if your Hobby Lobby is now open. We look forward to seeing you again!"

Many Twitter users have since replied to the tweet, with some expressing that they are excited about the stores reopening. "Yes it open!!! After I just spent money at Michael's. Now Michael's want take it back, but that's okay, I will be at Hobby Lobby tomorrow!!" one customer exclaimed. However, not everyone is thrilled about the idea, as some believe it is too soon, as coronavirus rates are still fluctuaing. "Beyond the fact that they defied orders to close....they way they treated thier staff is disgusting. I will never set foot in one of their stores again," an upset person wrote. Scroll down to see more reactions to Hobby Lobby's prospective reopening.