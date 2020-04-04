Hobby Lobby Slammed for Posting ‘Spring Cleaning’ Coupon Amid Controversial Decision Not to Close

Hobby Lobby has been getting slammed for its controversial decision to not close down amid the non-essential business shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Now a "Spring Cleaning" coupon the company shared on social media is receiving a ton of backlash on Facebook and Twitter.

In the posts, Hobby Lobby shared a coupon for 40 percent off "One Item at Regular Price," adding, "Spring cleaning = spring savings at Hobby Lobby." The post has been getting a lot of negative reactions on social media, with one Facebook user saying, "The ability to buy cheap yarn is not worth the health of your employees and the people who shop your stores. Close." Another added, "Please close for a while. People will appreciate you more if you keep employees and patrons safe." Someone else said, "Close your stores and pay your employees. Show you care about people above the almighty dollar."

CLOSE 👏🏻 YOUR 👏🏻 STORE 👏🏻. You clearly do not value the health and safety of your employees. Nothing like trying to profit while there is a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. This is atrocious and I have lost all respect. — Practically Hip 🌀 (@MadameHip) March 22, 2020

