Hillary Clinton Takes Tumble During Trip to India

Hillary Clinton took another spill on another set of stairs, just five months after breaking her toe in London.

Cameras were rolling in Mandu, India on Monday as the 70-year-old former Democratic presidential candidate descended a set of stone stairs at the Jahaj Maha palace and slipped twice while aides held her by the arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clinton can be seen slowly making her way down the steps with one aide to her left when she lost her footing. Her aide held her up while another rushed to her other side.

When the three made their way further down the uneven steps, Clinton lost her footing again and relied on help from her aides to remain standing.

After the second slip, she kicked off her sandals and proceeded the rest of the way down the steps barefoot without incident.

Top aide Huma Abedin was walking right behind Clinton during the incident.

The former Secretary of State was speaking in India to promote her book, What Happened, explaining her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

She was on a personal trip to the ancient city of Mandu when she slipped; she visited the remains of the Hindola Mahal monument, part of an abandoned royal palace complex.

The spill is the latest in a series of high-profile falls that Clinton describes as routine mishaps or simple clumsiness.

In October 2017, she was in London promoting her book when she arrived on the set of the Graham Norton Show wearing a surgical boot after tripping on stairs in her hotel.

“I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” she explained in the interview. “I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, cameras caught Clinton leaving the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan and collapsing into the arms of Secret Service agents as she got into a waiting van. She later announced she’d been diagnosed with dehydration and pneumonia.

Again in 2016, she lost her balance briefly while climbing the steps of a home for ex-offenders and substance abusers on the grounds of the former Charleston Navy Yard. She was helped up by her aides.

She also fell inside her home in 2013 the night before she was to give testimony before a Senate committee investigating Benghazi. She suffered a mild concussion and was treated for a blood clot near her brain. When she testified before Congress, she was wearing special prism eyeglass lenses, which are used to assist people experiencing double vision.