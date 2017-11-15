High School Teacher Arrested Following Accusations of Sex With Students

A high school teacher was pulled from class and arrested after allegations that she had sexual contact with two students, PEOPLE reports.

Madeline Marx, 23, was accused of having sexual contact with two 11th grade students on two separate occasions, as well as “sending several nude pictures via Snapchat and Instagram” to one of the teens, according to the statement of facts in an arrest warrant released by Kettering Police.

The allegations were reported to Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio on Wednesday morning by a male student, and an investigation was quickly launched.

“Immediately, the administration began to investigate and also called Kettering police, who very quickly brought in a detective,” Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep told the Dayton Daily News. “We have a full-time resource officer at the high school also, and they began their investigation.”

Marx was removed from the school and interviewed by police on Wednesday. The warrant states that one male student had a sexual encounter with Marx in the parking lot of a Big Lots store in July, when the student was 16. A second male student, who was also 16 at the time of his encounter with Marx, alleged that he had intercourse with Marx in September in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Marx is charged with two felony counts of sexual battery and was released from Montgomery County jail on Thursday night after being detained, WHIO TV reports. She has not yet entered a formal plea.

