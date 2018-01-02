High School Soccer Coach Accused of Pimping Teen Girls

A California soccer coach has been arrested on charges related to human trafficking and pimping of a minor after a 17-year-old girl called police and said she was being sold for sex.

Elan Daniel Seagraves, 34, was arrested on Christmas Day after authorities received a call from a 17-year-old girl who alleged that she had been sexually assaulted and was being forced into human trafficking, the New York Post reports. The girl claimed that she was hiding in the back yard of a home in Sacramento and that Seagraves, the man responsible for forcing into sex trafficking, was waiting for her in a vehicle.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered Seagraves in a car with another 17-year-old girl. Authorities confirmed that both teenagers were victims of human trafficking.

The 34-year-old had worked as the boys’ soccer coach at Kennedy High School in Sacramento as well as working as a coach and referee for local youth soccer leagues. He also worked as a driver for Uber and Lyft. Authorities claim that there currently isn’t any indication that the allegations of human trafficking are connected to his role as a coach or driver.

Seagraves had undergone and passed several background checks for his various positions. He has since been terminated from his coaching position, removed from Uber’s rideshare service, and has had his Lyft account disabled.

Seagraves is being held on $2 million bail. He’s scheduled to return to court on Jan. 4.