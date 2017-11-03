Hershey’s Unveils First New Candy Bar Since 1995

Hershey’s announced the launch of its first new candy bar since 1995 on Thursday. Hershey’s Gold will be in stores on Dec. 1, just in time to give your family a new treat during the holiday season. Too bad they missed Halloween though.

Hershey’s Gold won’t actually taste like gold. Instead, it will be a caramelized cream bar with peanuts and pretzel bits inside. So while there won’t be any chocolate, it will still taste just as sweet.

“The buttery, sweet taste of Hershey’s Gold bars provides an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy our brand,” Melinda Lewis, senior director/general manager of Hershey’s Franchise at The Hershey Company, said in a press release. “We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste.”

Of course, there have been plenty of new varieties of Kit Kats, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kisses since 1995, but Hershey’s Gold is the first new candy under the Hershey’s name since the Cookies ‘n Ceme bar was introduced that year. The new candy’s release is timed for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The new candy bar will be available as a standard 1.4 oz bar and as a King Size, 2.5 oz bar. The standard size bar will have 220 calories, 14 grams of total fat and 20 grams of sugar.

The classic Hershey’s chocolate bar was introduced in 1900. It was followed by Special Dark in 1939.