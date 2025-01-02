Here’s What Sets Disney Treasure Apart From Any Other Cruise Line

Disney’s newest cruise line, Disney Treasure, is finally here. The sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its voyage to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. PopCulture was amongst the first to set sail on a media preview on December 9-12 for an experience unlike any other. Disney Treasure carefully infuses Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, as well as dynamic tales from beloved Disney Parks attractions throughout the voyage. Here’s a bit of what you can expect, but beware that there’s much more that awaits.

The Grand Hall ON DISNEY TREASURE (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Guests enter the ship through The Grand Hall, a central location where guests are greeted with Disney’s Princes and Princesses. As the story unfolds for guests throughout their seven-day voyage on the Disney Treasure, the Aladdin-themed Grand Hall will serve as the ship’s most prominent gathering space. It’s the start to a magical time that only gets better as guests move throughout the ship. And there’s tons to do on-board while out at sea to keep everyone entertained in between stops at Disney’s beautiful islands of the Bahamas.

The cruise ship offers intimate film and theater presentations as a one stop shop for those unable to trek to their local movie theaters on a regular basis, something that’s considered a lost art or bonding experience. It’s an intentional offering on Disney’s part, meant to curate more family time. “When was the last time anyone was really able to go to a movie theater and enjoy it with their family?” Yolanda Cade, Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs for Disney Signature asked during a Q&A with the media onboard. “You can do that onboard this ship. Any Disney film out in theaters is available to watch in our theaters here.” At the time of the media sailing, the cruise line offered the highly anticipated Moana 2, along with others.

World class dining experiences are also a must for those onboard. One of the most beloved of the cast and crew on Treasure is Plaza de Coco, the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, Coco, gives guests a magical dinner and show. Miguel and his familia pick up where they left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on two nights of colorful, music-filled journeys that celebrate family memories and togetherness with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment.

Plaza De Coco, the first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco” ON THE DISNEY TREASURE (Matt Stroshane,photographer)

“It is an immersion in that culture. You’ll get to experience the Mexican inspired dishes. Miguel and his familia are there to entertain. You really feel like you are there, like you’re immersed in the film, and these immersive spaces, and this immersive dining is something that we’re truly known for,” Cade promises.

There are several shows that Cade describes proudly as Broadway style entertainment. Guests are transported to the island with The Tale of the Moana – which is a sure tear jerker. Guests get to journey back in time with classics like Beauty and the Beast, and there’s even the inclusion of Pirates of the Caribbean with a nighttime speculator show titled Pirate Parlay, which Marcus Gibson, Producer for Disney Cruise Line, says is one of the top shows on any Disney cruise line currently. “It is the only cruise ship show that features fireworks in the world,” he notes.

“Disney The Tale of Moana” ON DISNEY TREASURE (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Cade says the Broadway style productions on the Disney Cruise Line can easily compete with world renowned shows in New York City. It’s a work of art that Gibson and his team works tirelessly to put together. Gibson is responsible for all of the entertainment on the ship. In the nine months he’s been on the job, he has executed and developed 60 programs.

“There’s a wide range of live entertainment offerings that guests experience. Some of the things that I’ve worked on throughout the ship were kids programs, which are probably one of the most immersive spaces that you can get on the ship,” Gibson explained. “It is fantastic. Adults even want to go there because of the water slide, which everyone is welcome to try out…we immerse our young cruisers with stories from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and some really fantastic books. We also have team clubs where older kids get to take advantage of those special events just for them where they put their phones down and interact with the people that they came on the cruise with and also make new friends.”

Cade refers to Treasure, along with other Disney Cruise Lines, as a multigenerational excursion as there’s something on the cruise for every member of every age to enjoy. Some of the must-sees for adults include the Senses Spa, which is described as a “tranquil oasis,” and for good reason. The spa features private treatment rooms, villas, and steam and aromatherapy rooms, and more. Of course, there are adults-only areas where the libations are flowing and the music is pumping. A favorite on-board that’s used for multi-purpose is Sarabi, named after the matriarch from Disney’s The Lion King. It serves as a central hub for daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment.