'The Help' Is No. 1 on Netflix, But Some People Are Not Happy

Amid anti-racism protests calling on justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a number of African American citizens in the country who lost their lives at the hands of the police, EW reports The Help has seen a resurgence in Netflix viewers On Thursday, the 2011 film became the most-watched movie on Netflix. However, given the film is written and directed by a white man, based on a book by a white woman, and features a white woman's quest to document the experience of black maids, some have pointed out that the movie is not the best for viewers seeking greater understanding of issues plaguing the Black community.

Not only have many users online criticized The Help and the fact that it has seen such a resurgence but Viola Davis, who starred in the film and garnered an Academy Award nomination for her work on it, previously spoke out against the movie in 2018. At the time, she told the New York Times that she regretted her role in the film, explaining, "It wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie."

Given the valid criticisms of the film from both the stars and viewers alike, it's no surprise to see that there has been a bit of backlash to the fact that The Help has gained in popularity during such a crucial time in the country right now. In fact, on Twitter, there were plenty of users who expressed their own, unfiltered opinions over The Help's newfound popularity.