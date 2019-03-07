Heinz Debuts 2 New Mayonnaise Mashups and Social Media Has Thoughts

Fresh off the heels of Mayochup, Heinz has introduced two new mayonnaise-infused creations: Mayocue and Mayomust.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania-based brand announced that it would be making “all condiment lovers’ dreams come true” with the debut of its two newest products: Heinz Mayocue sauce, a combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and Heinz Mayomust sauce, a mashup of mayonnaise and mustard.

The unusual mashups will his store shelves this spring, with the condiments beginning to appear at major retailers and online this month. Both sauces will be sold in 16.5oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per bottle

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the HEINZ brand, said in a press release. “First with MAYOCHUP sauce and now with MAYOCUE and MAYOMUST sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”

The new condiments are being met with a mashup of reactions, with some mayonnaise lovers rooting for the release, while others are a bit more turned off by the unusual combinations.

“Let’s mayoNOT,” one user suggested on Twitter.

“They were so preoccupied with whether or not they mayocould, they didn’t stop to think if they mayoshould,” another wrote.

“This easily foretells the coming end of the world,” another warned. “Such an atrocity should not exist.”

“Actually I love mayo and barbecue sauce together so I fully support it,” one fan rooted for the new additions.

Another fan was quick to encourage Heinz to concoct a few other mayo-inspired additions: “MayoRacha, MayoBasco, MayoChestershire.”

The new sauces are just the latest in odd and unusual debuts from the brand. In January, and in preparation for Valentine’s Day, Heinz rolled out the limited-edition Ketchup Caviar, which they claimed was an effort to improve “any true ketchup lover’s Valentine’s Day meal.”

While not actual caviar, the food item boast “pearls of Heinz Tomato Ketchup that are sure to elevate your Valentine’s Day meal into a fine dining experience.”

Ketchup Caviar was available to only 150 people who tweeted with the hashtags #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps.