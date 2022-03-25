Hash Browns Recall Affects 9 States, FDA Warns

After a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast should likely pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed.

Cavendish Farms, based in Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada, voluntarily recalled 441 cases of its 42.3-oz. packages of hash brown patties on March 17, according to an announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The product was sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island at Wakerfern Food Corp. stores ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, and Fairway Market. No confirmed illnesses linked to the issue have been reported.

The stores already removed the product from their shelves, but consumers could still have the product. The product UPC code is “0 56210 34217 1,” and they have a best before date of “2024 F.E. 01” stamped on the side. Consumers who bought the product should throw it away or return it to the store they purchased it from for a refund. Consumers can also call Cavendish Farms at 1-888-883-7437 for more information.

The recall was issued after a supplier learned the hash brown patties contained wheat, but the package did not list it among its ingredients. The supplier notified Cavendish Farms of the issue. The packages were later corrected.

One of the most bizarre recalls in recent years also involved hash browns. In April 2017, McCain Foods USA, Inc. voluntarily recalled its frozen hash brown products because they were possibly contaminated with “extraneous golf ball materials.” The material “may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product,” the company said. The recall made headlines across the country. Food safety specialist Ben Chapman told LiveScience the mistake might have happened when a mechanical harvester picked up foreign materials, like golf balls, during the manufacturing process.

While “extraneous golf ball material” is a rare reason for a recall, an “undeclared allergen” is not. Companies often issue recalls because their packages mistakenly do not list a common ingredient to which some may have dangerous allergic reactions. For example, Kettle River Products recalled over 1,400 pounds of frozen pizza distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin in January because the labels did not list wheat ingredients.