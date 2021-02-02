Harry Styles Lookalike Arrested for Armed Robbery in Pennsylvania

✖

A Pennsylvania man who closely resembles Harry Styles is making a splash for all of the wrong reasons. According to WIVB 4 News, a man named Jason Sanderlin is in jail on charges related to an armed robbery last month. While many focused on the details of this case, others were struck by how much Sanderlin resembles the former One Direction member.

Sanderlin, 21, has been accused of brandishing an automatic rifle and ordering three individuals to get on the ground after kicking down the door of an apartment on the 300 block of W. 11th Street in Tyrone on Jan. 21. Based on charges filed by state police, the 21-year-old allegedly hit a woman over the head with the gun and grabbed her breasts when she fought back against him when he attempted to place her hands into a zip tie. Sanderlin was identified after his longtime girlfriend spotted him on surveillance footage supplied by the victim. The unidentified male victim in this case was reportedly robbed of $400 and a quarter pound of pot.

Sanderlin allegedly posted a Snapchat video immediately after the robbery and showed off the marijuana. The alleged victim stated that they were contacted by a friend who said that Sanderlin was selling the marijuana and that it looked like the pot that was stolen from him. In addition to being involved in this matter, Sanderlin has also been implicated in helping his girlfriend, Emily Eirhart, rob and beat a woman in October. The 21-year-old faces charges that include robbery and aggravated assault. In regards to the Jan. 21 incident, police have also charged him with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and criminal trespass in addition to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment, indecent assault, and terroristic threats.

