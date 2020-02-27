Harry Styles Breaks Silence After Being Robbed at Knifepoint

Nearly two weeks after being robbed at knifepoint, Harry Styles is speaking out. Appearing on the Today show Wednesday morning to perform for a crowd of raving fans, also teasing a possible upcoming collaboration with Lizzo, Styles, for the first time since the terrifying incident, broke his silence, assuring his fans that he is doing alright.

“There was a news report about you getting mugged in London,” co-host Carson Daly said. “Are you okay?”

“I’m okay,” Styles assured the co-anchors and the cheering crowd. “Yes, thank you. Thanks for asking.”

The former One Direction band member been in the Hampstead area of London On Friday, Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, when he was “approached by a man who threatened him,” the Mirror was the first to report. The man reportedly took out a knife and “demanded cash.” The Metropolitan Police, in a statement to multiple outlets, confirmed that an incident had occurred.

“Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February,” they said in a statement. “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, the incident left Styles “shaken up.”

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” the source said. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Despite the incident, which came just after his stalker, Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, avoided jail time, Styles, just days later, took to the red carpet of the 2020 BRIT Awards, where he was up for two nominations – Best British Album for his recently released album Fine Line and Best British Male Solo Artist. The Fine Line’s artist also performed at the event, which was held at The O2 Arena in London.

Styles is, however, taking precautions to prevent a similar incident from happening, with The Sun reporting that he hired Mick Jagger’s bodyguard, who he was reportedly seen with at an after-party at The Box nightclub in Soho.

“But we did notice his bodyguard was with him that evening. That’s understandable given that he was mugged so recently and has been the victim of a stalker in the past,” a source told the outlet. “Like Mick, he has to take security very seriously. And as Mick is such an idol of his, it makes sense that he would look to him to inspire his choice of staff — as well as his choices of fashion and hairstyles.”