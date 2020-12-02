TikTok Video Captures Frightening Moment Man Allegedly Breaks Into Woman's Apartment

✖

A Maryland woman was recording a TikTok dance video when a man broke into her apartment, catching the crime in real time. Hannah Viverette told NBC News that she was "prepared, for a few moments, to die" when a man let himself in through her balcony door. A suspect has been arrested in the case, and Viverette is now seeking help in moving.

Viverette provided her in-progress TikTok video to reporters, showing her dancing alone in her living room on the evening of Nov. 22, when a man suddenly appeared in the doorway. After pausing for a moment in shock, Viverette grabbed her phone and ran out into her building's hallway while still recording, begging the man to leave. She caught a glimpse of him in the video, and believes he was 36-year-old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez. Viverette said that Rodriguez-Gomez has watched her before, and has made advances towards her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Viv (@hannah.viverette)

Viverette's apartment is in a large complex, with a second-floor balcony like many other units. The intruder apparently climbed up to her balcony from the ground level and let himself inside, as the door was unlocked. After Viverette ran to the hallway and yelled for him to leave, the man slowly backed out the way he had come.

Rodriguez-Gomez has now been charged with burglary, assault and other crimes in connection with the break-in. However, he has been released on bond while he awaits trial, which makes Viverette nervous. Authorities say Rodriguez-Gomez lives near her in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Viverette is now looking to get away.

Viverette set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page with the help of a friend, hoping to raise enough money to pay off the rest of her lease and move out of her apartment ahead of schedule. The page has been live for just one day so far, and has already raised $1,275. The current goal is set at $3,500, all to help Viverette pay the remainder of her broken lease, find a new home and move her belongings out.

In an Instagram post about the incident, Viverette revealed that Rodriguez-Gomez had told police that Viverette had invited him up to her balcony, or that he had perceived her actions in that way. She was alarmed by this claim, and feared that Rodriguez-Gomez was experienced with this kind of intrusion.

"This cannot be the first attempt he's ever made to act on stalker behavior," she wrote. "If anyone knows ANYTHING about this man or have ever felt/been uncomfortable/harassed, assaulted in ANY way by him, PLEASE SPEAK UP!!"