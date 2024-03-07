Halyna Hutchins' Family Speaks Out Following 'Rust' Armorer's Guilty Verdict

Attorneys for the Hutchins family stated they are "satisfied" with the outcome of the trial.

The family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has spoken out about the guilty verdict handed down to Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. This week, Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE by attorneys Gloria Allred and John Carpenter, the Hutchins family stated, "Halyna's parents and her sister have always wanted everyone who is responsible for Halyna's death to be held accountable." The statement continued, "Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process. We are satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence, found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna's life."

The attorneys added, "We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna's death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions."

In October 2021, Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after a prop gun, held by actor Alec Baldwin, was discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. In January 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin's charges were dropped at one point, but later they were re-filed.

In addition to being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, the jury did not find Gutierrez-Reed guilty on charges of obstructing justice. The charges carried a possible prison sentence of up to three years. Baldwin will be going to trial on manslaughter charges later this year.