Halsey Lays Into Ivanka Trump for New Photo With Her Son

Halsey is leading the pack of Twitter users angry with Ivanka Trump after the First Daughter shared a photo with her 2-year-old son, Theodore, on Sunday.

“My [love]!” she wrote, adding the hashtag #SundayMorning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Halsey, along with many others, was put off by the post and its poor timing in light of the recently enacted “zero tolerance” policy, which allows border security agents to take away the children of people who entered the U.S. illegally.

“I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of the 1500 lost children your father is responsible for. F— your #SundayMorning,” the 23-year-old singer tweeted at the designer.

I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of 1500 lost children your father is responsible for. Fuck your #SundayMorning https://t.co/wjg5swFeeX — h (@halsey) May 27, 2018

Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has not spoken out about the policy.

Halsey wasn’t the only one to lay into Trump’s photo. Patton Oswalt also chimed in, retweeting the image.

“Isn’t it just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?” Oswalt wrote.

Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right? https://t.co/X79r8aWInc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 27, 2018

MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid retweeted the image as well, writing, “You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track 1,500 of them.”

You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track of 1,500 of them… https://t.co/sMQ2GWA2zY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo with two of his children, Spencer and Chloe, and received similar comments.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said people caught smuggling a child into the country will be prosecuted “and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” according to Inside Edition.

“We don’t want to separate families, but we don’t want families to enter the border illegally,” he said while speaking at Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies’ 2018 spring conference.

The government reportedly places the separated children in foster homes. At a congressional committee last month, however, it was determined that the government was “unable to determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475” minors after attempting to contact their sponsors in the last three months of 2017.

Many began tweeting the hashtag #WhereAreTheChildren after the revelation.

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to blame Democrats for the “horrible law.”

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

“Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS,” he wrote.