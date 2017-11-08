Here Are All the Best Tweets About Halloween So Far

Halloween is here and the internet has flooded with memes, gifs and other photos to celebrate the scary holiday.

Just by taking a quick scroll through Twitter, it’s clear to see that many people have varying levels of enthusiasm for Halloween. On one end of the spectrum, there are the die-hards that are going all out with their costumes and decorations. On the other, there are those who are indifferent.

Despite how everyone feels about it, many are taking to Twitter and social media to post about Halloween.

Check out some of the best Halloween tweets so far, ranging from some of the most festive to the hilariously unenthusiastic.

Best Halloween Costumes

Of all the Halloween traditions, one of the best is getting dressed up in a costume. Twitter users have taken this tradition to new heights this year with some seriously spot-on costumes of pop culture figures and icons.

Whether it be characters from Netflix’s Stranger Things or from older classic shows, people have gone all-out this year.

That’s it, best family costume prize already won this year. pic.twitter.com/7HtnG5WbsO — halloween costumes (@halloweenbestof) October 29, 2017

A definite contender for best Halloween costume… #PartyOnWayne pic.twitter.com/nL0mSpxWfg — Conor Shanley (@ConorS) October 29, 2017

Best costume ever! Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/2aY1SSiCGT — Stranger Things (@ST_Posts) October 31, 2017

Twitter Users Love Halloween

As with any holiday, some people don’t like to fully get into the spirit. However, there are some Twitter users that are fully embracing the spooky holiday and have no time at all for people that don’t.

A number of users on Twitter have been posting comical gifs and memes about their appreciation for Halloween. Check out some of the best below.

“Halloween isn’t even that great of a holiday.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/hvSBucLdYr — Shocked Meme (@Shockedmeme) October 27, 2017

Twitter Users Trolling Themselves on Halloween

Instead of going as a celebrity of a movie character, some Twitter users decided to hilariously troll themselves by poking fun at their own looks or personality.

A popular trend this year has been to be a living portrayal of a meme.

For Halloween I’m going as me before I’ve had my coffee☠️? pic.twitter.com/1zMhSoCi06 — Brandon Woelfel (@Brandonwoelfel) October 31, 2017