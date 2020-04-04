Melania Trump Tells Followers to Use Face Masks, and Twitter Points out Glaring Issue

Melania Trump tried to push the CDC new guidelines recommending people wearing face masks or cloth coverings over their mouths while carrying out activities in their communities, but she got some inadvertent backlash. Citizens have been told to maintain social distancing guidelines and remain cautious as they do this, as it only somewhat limits the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. Despite Trump's support of the measure, her husband, President Donald Trump, has decided to personally ignore the measure. This led to loads of backlash towards the FLOTUS.

As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone - we can stop this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2020

“This is voluntary,” Trump said during a Friday press briefing. “I don’t think I’m gonna’ be doing it ... I’m feeling good. I just don’t wanna’ be doing — I dunno somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute desk … the great Resolute desk … I think, uh, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens…I dunno, somehow, I don’t see it for myself.”

In contrast, the First Lady's message on the issue was in full support of the measure. While well-intentioned, it served as an easy target for detractors. Twitter users took aim at both Trump and her husband over the tweet, bashing it for the displayed disconnect between what the First Family is saying and what they're actually doing themselves.