Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Welcomes Baby With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, the woman who infamously planned the killing of her mom Dee Dee Blanchard after being subjected to a lifetime of abuse, is now a mother herself. Blanchard, who authorities paroled from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, has started a family of her own, with her boyfriend Ken Urker announcing the infant’s arrival on Wednesday.

He captioned the photo, “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all [angel emoji].”

PEOPLE reports that the baby is a girl named Aurora Raina Urker. The baby’s exact birth date and the condition of Blanchard and the child are not clear as of press time. In Urker’s announcement photo, Blanchard was shown lovingly holding Aurora while in a hospital bed.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in Popular Culture

Rose’s experience as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy — and the resulting murder of Dee Dee by Gyspy’s then-partner Nicholas Godejohn — has become one of the most infamous true crime cases of the 21st century. The case has inspired the acclaimed miniseries The Act on Hulu, as well as the Lifetime movie Love You to Death and some plot lines on Netflix’s The Politician.

Blanchard has participated in several non-fiction works about her life and the crime, including HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. She’s also appeared on high-profile programs like The Kardashians, Dr. Phil, The View and Good Morning America.