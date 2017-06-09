Guy Blows Up Fridge, Door Nearly Obliterates Him

People do a lot of dangerous things that almost kill them but luckily land just shy of being life-threatening and fall into the sweet spot of being incredible to see. What’s even better is when it gets caught on video. This is one of those times.

While there’s very little detailed information, what’s clear in a newly circulating viral video shared by The Daily Mail, is that a man is almost annihilated by a refrigerator door.

The man can be seen standing behind a small grouping of trees while aiming an automatic rifle at an old fridge in the distance.

At first, it seems unusual or pointless, until you find out that the fridge is full of explosives. Then it gets very intriguing.

Honestly, if you didn’t know better you’d think this was something straight out of Jackass.

Our shooter fires and suddenly the fridge explodes in a huge ball of fire and the door goes flying off.

Suddenly, the door comes barreling to where the shooter is standing and just narrowly misses him, coming within inches of his shoulder.

It must have been terrifying to have a flaming refrigerator door launching at his face, but it sure made for an amazing viral video.

This has actually been a pretty great week for viral videos.

A wild video posted to TMZ on Tuesday showed a man shooting out of a water slide and sliding across the water so fast that he never submerges. It’s baffling.

He just glides across the water like it’s nothing more than a slippery surface and makes it all the way across to the other side of the pool. His amazing feat doesn’t just stop there, though.

Once he makes it to the far side of the pool, his feet connect with the step and he stands up and walks out of the water.

It may not be quite as nerve-racking as almost watching a guy get obliterated by an exploding refrigerator door, but it’s quite a sight nonetheless.

