Government Recalls Issued for Gas Stovetops

Consumers across the globe are being urged to stop the use of certain gas stovetops immediately. Recalls in the U.S. and the U.K., impacting brands including Frigidaire, Apelson Appliances UK Ltd, Kingfisher International Products Ltd, and more, have been issued amid concerns that the kitchen appliances pose a risk of a gas leak and fire hazard.

A recall issued in the U.S. in August advised to "immediately stop using" Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner and 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The stoves were recalled after Electrolux "received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking, including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of fire." The recall affects model number FFGC3026SS with serial numbers 1F00590006 through 1F11090155 and 3F53705075 through 3F01309052, as well as model number FFGC3626SS with serial numbers 1F00590020 through 1F10390342 and 3F53703455 through 3F00806110. The recalled products, which have "FRIGIDAIRE" on the front, lower left corner, were sold at Lowe's, The Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000.

Similar recalls have been issued across the pond, where the U.K.'s Office for Product Safety Standards (OPSS) in July issued Suspension Notices to stop further supplies of the affected models of gas hobs. In an update earlier this month, the OPSS added two additional brands to the list of gas hobs that may require corrective action, with the list now including Apelson Appliances UK Ltd, Buy It Direct Ltd, Comfee, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, Kingfisher International Products Ltd, Lancaster Holdings Ltd, Maurice Lay Distributors Ltd, Midea UK Ltd, Product Care Trading Ltd, Shop Direct Home Shopping Ltd, Stax Trade Centres Ltd, Swan, and The Wright Buy Ltd.

The OPSS said the manufacturers "have now committed to undertake a corrective action program to make certain hobs safe" after several incidents were reported, including an explosion at a caravan park in April 2023 where one person suffered serious burns. A subsequent investigation by the OPSS "identified that faulty elbow joints used to connect certain models to the gas supply could give rise to a serious risk of poisoning, burns or gas explosion and/or fire.

In the U.S. recall, consumers have been advised to immediately stop use of the recalled stoves and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs. In the U.K., the OPSS urged consumers to "continue to be vigilant" and contact the National Gas Emergency Helpline for their area or a Gas Safe registered installer if they smell gas or are concerned that their product poses a risk.