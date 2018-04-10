NFL Player Trevor Davis Arrested for Making Bomb Joke at Airport

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was reportedly arrested Sunday while checking in at the Los Angeles International Airport after making a bomb joke. While being asked security questions, he reportedly told an attendant at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter that he had smuggled in a bomb.

LAX public information officer Robert Pedregon reportedly told CNN that Davis “was at the Hawaiian Airlines counter with a female companion Sunday morning answering a series of typical questions asked of all travelers” when he made the “joke.”

Davis and the companion were asked if they had any knives or explosives. At that point, Davis reportedly turned to his companion and said to her, “Yes, did you pack the explosives?”

TMZ reports that the woman said “no” and Davis said he was “just kidding.”

Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested, booked and released on $15,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3. His companion was not charged.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Davis, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2016 NFL draft. In two seasons, he’s caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. In 2017, he primarily served as a punt and kick returner, averaging 12 yards per punt return and 22.8 yards per kickoff.

