'Lost in Space' Season 4: Why Netflix Isn't Making Another Season

Fans of Netflix's Lost in Space reboot will be sad to be reminded that the show is not coming back for a fourth season. However, there is a very understandable explanation as to why the show concluded with Season 3. In March 2020, it was announced that Season 3 of Lost in Space, would be the show's final outing, with series creator Zack Estrin explaining, "From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. "

"It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot," he continued. "And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead." Interestingly, Lost in Space Season 3 recently debuted, and the show had been in Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list, indicating that fans were eager to watch more of the series.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Mina Sundwell, Taylor Russell and Max Jenkins. It premiered in April 2018, with Season 2 landing in December 2019. Now, two years later, Season 3 has finally arrived. Back in 2019, PopCulture.com spoke with some of the cast, ahead of Season 2, and they spoke about what fans could expect from the new episodes.

Stephens, who stars as Robinson Family patriarch John, offered his feelings, saying that what he "loved about doing season two was it was basically improving upon what we did in Season 1." He continued, "What's great is that the creators, they kind of started this whole story. And, they sat back. And, they kind of were like, 'What...' They looked at Season 1, saw it, just saw what could be improved upon, and they did, without it becoming kind of just spending loads more money on it. Or, throwing more special effects at it." Stephens went on to share that while the Robinson family is always "at the center of" the story, Season 2 of Lost in Space would "new situations and new people that they meet."