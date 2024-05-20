Kendrick Lamar's 'Secret' Instagram Account jojoruski, Explained

Even celebrities like having a "finsta" account, but Kendrick Lamar took his public last year. Lamar was apparently using the "secret" Instagram account jojoruski for some time before finally posting a selfie in June of 2023. Since then, he has opened the account and allowed die-hard fans to follow it.

Lamar has an official verified Instagram account with 15.2 million followers, but like many stars, he uses it for promotions and not personal posts. Right now, the account has no profile picture, no Stories and just two posts – both promoting his work. Meanwhile the jojoruski account has 1.1 million followers, and the profile picture is a photo of a bottle of apple juice. There are only 22 posts there, and they are a healthy mix of memes, slice-of-life photos and niche interests.

When the account first emerged, many fans couldn't believe it was truly Lamar. One thing that helped them believe it was a comment from Steve Lacy, who wrote: "Hey Dot." Some commenters teased Lamar as well – one person wrote: "This is like watching a legendary Pokemon emerge."

Still, Lamar has used his "secret" account to tease some of his work. One post hinted at his song "The Hillbillies" with Baby Keem, and another showed him in the studio working on his album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, holding his infant child between takes.

These days, it's more or less an open secret that Lamar and jojoruski are one and the same, but it still gives the rapper some flexibility when it comes to posting more personal content. He doesn't use it too often – his most recent post was on March 19, and featured six photos – four highlighting a brand new car in a shipping container. It also had a distorted selfie of Lamar, and an old family photo of him playing with a model car.

"Aye life get really tricky," he wrote in the caption. "No matter where you at with it. I never pick and choose what stories to relate to. All of them is relative. Like my momma say tho. Different strokes for different folks. A good ol saying can snap you back into reality sometimes. But in the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a GNX. Make you realize the only thing that matters in life is that original paper work. That TL2 code. 1 of 547. Yea I finally changed. Its over with. DHZ. My big cousin Pat Dogg smiling down. Anybody wanna line it up. I'll pull heem off the floor and flip yo shit."

Lamar is currently riding high on the success of his latest diss track "Not Like Us," which put an end to his feud with Drake as far as some fans were concerned. The song is streaming now on all major music platforms.