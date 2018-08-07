2 Customers Burned at Gordon Ramsay Restaurant After Trying Flaming Shot

Two customers at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants were burned after trying a flaming shot.

The TODAY Show reports that the incident took place at the Hell’s Kitchen eatery inside of Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Initial reports indicated that one customer was “engulfed in flames” after trying to drink a flaming beverage called the Rum Donkey, but it was later revealed that two people were involved. They are said to have only suffered “minor injuries.”

May not hear this elsewhere, but customer at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars reports someone at bar was just “engulfed in flames.” EMT on-site. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) August 3, 2018

The drink is reported to be made of a mixture of Cruzan single barrel rum, falernum, brown sugar, and ginger beer. Then something identified as “torched passion fruit” is set aflame before its given to patrons with the flame intended to be put out before the drink is consumed.

Following news of the incident, Caesars Entertainment provided a statement regarding what happened, as shared by CBS News.

“Unfortunately, two guests were injured at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace last night,” the statement began. “We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time.”

“The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident,” the statement continued. “But, out of an abundance of caution, Hell’s Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu.”

“All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

At this time Ramsay himself does not appear to have commented on the situation.

While flaming alcoholic beverages are fairly common among high-end night clubs and bars, reports of injuries from them are far less common.

One of the last was in July 2017 when two people were admitted to the Parkland Medical Center in Dallas to be treated for “major burns from the waist up” after they ordered a a flaming cocktail from Highland Village’s Shoal Creek Tavern.

The Dallas Eater reported that the drink spilled on the patrons after the bartender preparing the drink accidentally broke a bottle. As the drink poured out, the flame was carried with it and caused the burns.

The outlet did not note whether or not the restaurant continued serving the drink.