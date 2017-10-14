Former GOP Staffer Shot 13 Times by Roommate

A former GOP staffer was killed on Friday morning after being shot 13 times in his sleep at his apartment in Orlando, Florida.

Nick Corvino, 30, was found dead with wounds in his back, head and legs after Osceola County officers responded to a burglary alarm at his residence around 11 a.m. The gunshots are believed to have activated the apartment’s security system, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

When officers arrived, they were greeted by Corvino’s roommate, Scott Waddell. Waddell, 45, had blood on his hands and feet.

He was detained, and officers discovered Corvino’s body, as well as security footage from inside the apartment.

Waddell was seen on camera reaching into his nightstand, which housed a handgun. The actual shooting wasn’t caught on tape, but Waddell was captured shifting Corvino’s body to the side of the bed and staring at him for several minutes.

Waddell was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

When the suspect was questioned, he said he didn’t remember killing Corvino, who he said was his best friend for the past decade. He also kept asking if Corvino was dead and was surprised to be talking to investigators.

Waddell claimed to have had urges to kill young men before but had not acted on them. He was apparently on medication to suppress such urges.

Corvino had campaigned for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, as well as for other Florida politicians.