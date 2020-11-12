GOP Senator Says He'll 'Step in' If Biden Isn't Allowed Security Briefings by Friday

✖

In an unusual turn of events, the incoming Biden administration has not been allowed access to national security briefings, as is customary when a new president is elected. Now, Republican senator James Lankford, an Oklahoma lawmaker who sits on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, says that he will "step in" if this is not rectified by Friday. While speaking to KRMG, a local radio station, Lankford stated that he believes "there's nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself and so that he can be ready."

"There is no loss from him getting the briefings," Lankford stated, regarding the security briefings. "If that's not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and be able to push them and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task." Trump has refused to accept the results of the election, and is attempting to contest it in court. This has lead the outgoing administration to resist a transition of power.

Emily Murphy, the current General Services Administration’s administrator who was appointed by Trump, is refusing to sign off on the transition process, arguing that there has not been an "ascertainment" on the outcome of the election. Some GOP leaders have been willing to acknowledge Biden as the new president-elect, though others have indirectly backed Trump's hope of fighting the results in court.

Weighing in on what he thinks will happen once Trump exhausts his legal options — and after the election results are certified across the nation — Lankford stated that he believes there’s "no question" Trump will peacefully exit. "I can assure you there will be a peaceful transition of power in the United States," Lankford said. "There is no question there will be a peaceful transition of power."

Aside from Langford, a number of other GOP Senators have implied that they believe it's important for the Trump administration cooperate with the Biden administration on transitional measures. "It's very much in our national interest, in our foreign policy interest, national security interest, to make sure that if there's a new team that may become the leadership team, that they be given all access as quickly as possible," said Utah senator Mitt Romney, per NBC news. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds added, "Well, with regard to the transition itself — I think they should be able to work out any issue between them, to allow certain parts of it to move forward."