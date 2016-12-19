Giuliana Rancic Shares Touching Instagram Post Celebrating Being Five Years Cancer Free

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

This occasion is definitely worthy of a celebration!

Giuliana Rancic celebrated her fifth anniversary of being cancer-free on Sunday, Dec. 18, Us Weekly reports. The 42-year-old shared a touching post to Instagram reflecting on her long journey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.’ Ever since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, this quote has been my mantra. These words have been my anthem, my inspiration, my comfort and my prayer,” the red carpet host wrote alongside a picture showing her lifting her arms up towards the sun.

“They gave me hope that the emotional and physical struggles that had suddenly consumed my life were NOT my life forever. That this was temporary, and I would pass through this storm and feel the sun on the other side.”

Rancic revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on the Today show back in October 2011. “I have early-stage breast cancer,” she told then-Today host Ann Curry. She learned of the diagnosis after her doctor asked her to get a mammogram before beginning her third round of IVF treatment.

In her post on Sunday, Rancic shared that her five-year mark was a day she had hoped and prayed for back when she was first diagnosed.

“This week, these words are especially meaningful as I celebrate an important milestone — the one I have prayed for every night for one thousand, eight hundred and twenty-seven nights: Five years cancer-free,” she wrote. “Now that I’ve reached this critical milestone, the odds of the breast cancer coming back are not gone but exponentially lower. Breast cancer is more of my history, less of my present, but that doesn’t mean I am leaving this battlefield.”

Congratulations Giuliana on this momentous milestone!