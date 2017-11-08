Girl Scouts Aren’t Happy After Boy Scouts Offer to Let Girls Join
In conjunction with International Day of the Girl, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would allow girls to join its organization from Cub Scouts to the highest rank, Eagle Scout.
While many saw the decision as an indication of progress, the Girl Scouts of the USA aren't exactly pleased. On Thursday, the Girl Scouts issued a scathing rebuke of the decision made by the Boy Scouts to begin letting girls join the highest ranks of their troops.
"The Boy Scouts' house is on fire," Girl Scouts told ABC News in a statement today. "Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement and deficient programming, BSA's senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls."
The Girl Scouts have been upset for months with the Boy Scouts. This past August, Girl Scouts of the USA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan wrote a strongly worded letter shared via Buzzfeed that read they were "disappointed in the lack of transparency" as the Boy Scouts were "surreptitiously testing the appeal of a girls' offering to millennial parents."
A spokesperson confirmed that Hannan called the merge a "potentially dangerous and bad idea," citing research supporting "single gender programming," in which girls learn best in an "all-girls environment" when it comes to scouting.
"It is inherently dishonest to claim to be a single gender organization while simultaneously endeavoring upon a co-ed model," Hannan wrote in her letter.
Scroll through to read some of the comments made by users on social media over the new decision made by the Boy Scouts of America.
While Hannan's letter mentions "millennial parents," many conservatives are annoyed and venting their frustrations on "liberals" for the new move made by the Boy Scouts of America.
WACKY LIBERALS: What's the next American institution that you plan to target--and ruin? I thought Boy Scouts was self evident. pic.twitter.com/EWsewCJIUV— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) October 11, 2017
Only boys should be Boy Scouts.
Only girls should be Girl Scouts.
Because girls & boys are different.
Why is that so hard for liberals?!— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 12, 2017
prevnext
"The Boy Scouts of America"? will now admit girls. ?— Feisty~✳Becky✳??? (@NamesNotBecky) October 12, 2017
What's next?? Men? in the Miss America Pageants? Liberals, ur only agenda is 2 ruin what is sacred & decent in this country Stop calling yourselves "Progressive."#FeminismIsCancer #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder #MAGA ??❤ pic.twitter.com/ugu9E3stHl
Some users took to social media to voice that the lack of boys signing up to be part of the Boy Scouts today is the actual reason behind such a move toward inclusivity.
Boy Scouts---> Liberals did not make this decision, BS did. They are losing money and want to make more. This is their plan.— Maximus Alexander (@whorllycares12) October 11, 2017
read an interesting article where girl scouts accusing boy scouts of trying to recruit girls from GS bc of declining membership in males?— CAN I LIVE (@CanILiveDJs) October 12, 2017
prevnext
Girl Scouts is saying that 90% of American boys DON’T participate in Boy Scouts so instead of worrying about girls they need to recruit boys— BRIANA ?? (@briasoboojie) October 12, 2017
The Boy Scouts of America said they're just giving kids and parents what they've been asking for after years of conversation: access to the Boy Scouts. In response to the news announced Wednesday, the Girl Scouts wrote a blog posted titled "Girl Scouts Are the Girl Leadership Experts," reminding all that they have been serving girls for more than 100 years.
prevnext
JUST IN: Girl Scouts responds to Boy Scouts' decision to admit girls. Here are excerpts of my conversation with an executive. pic.twitter.com/UVQy1z2Wkl— Tasneem N (@TasneemN) October 11, 2017
0comments
But some took to social media to share their own experiences with what the Girl Scouts has been for years, adding that being in the Boy Scouts would break the stigma and push forth a stronger rhetoric for feminism.
@girlscouts if girls can join the Boy Scouts let boys join the Girl Scouts #Equality— Anti (@AntiFemFeminism) October 12, 2017
When did Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts turn into fraternities and sororities for 7 year olds? Why can't we all roast marshmallows together?— S t e p h (@hof204) October 12, 2017
Girl Scouts is a joke tbh. I don’t blame girls for wanting to bc GS never did fun outdoorsy things. It was all crafts and cookies imo.— Betsy? (@wetsybillett) October 12, 2017
Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts are v different. But both help raise the next generation of leaders. This is an awesome step towards equality. ???? https://t.co/Wr89TIEiTp— abi scott (@abikate93) October 12, 2017
Photo credit: Education Images / Gettyprev