Girl Scouts Debuts New Cookie for 2019 Season

It’s time for Girl Scout Cookie Season, and this year sees a big change from last year. There is a new cookie to join the beloved Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Toffee-tastic cookies.

The new cookie is the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, a gluten-free option that includes semisweet chocolate chips, rich caramel and a hint of sea salt. It is the second gluten-free cookie to join the line-up, following 2015’s Toffee-tastic. Both varieties are only available in select Girl Scout council markets as long as supplies last.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is also not the only cookie with caramel. Girl Scouts also sell Caramel deLights. Other Girl Scout cookie favorites on the menu are Thin Mints, S’mores, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut-Butter Sandwich, Leomades, Thanks-A-Lot, Savannah Smiles, Toffee-tastic and Somoas.

The new cookie was first announced back in August. One serving, made up of three cookies, has 170 calories, 12 grams of sugar and eight grams of fat.

The Girl Scouts of the USA’s cookie season helps fund experiences for Girl Scouts and their troop, including events to help their communities and support animal shelters and food banks.

“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, cookie customers help fund life-changing Girl Scout experiences while building the next generation of female entrepreneurs,” GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. “And because all Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local to power year-round troop projects and activities, when you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are making an investment in girls and in your local community. As a cookie entrepreneur, I learned about being self-confident, enterprising, and persistent, and how to create opportunity by setting goals, creating budgets, cultivating customers, and making business decisions. The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build the essential skills they need to become our future business leaders.”

This year, the Girl Scouts of the USA teamed up with DC Comics to give Girl Scouts the chance to win a Cookie Entrepreneur Experience with the DC Super Hero Girls. There will be 24 winners who get a trip to California that includes a VIP behind-the-scenes tour at Warner Bros. Studios and meetings with entrepreneurs and business leaders. Girl Scouts who participate in the cookie program and create their own mini graphic novel can enter at GirlScouts.com/cookiepro.

To find out if your local Girl Scout Council is selling the new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, visit GirlScouts.org to find your local council’s contact information and give them a call. Some councils also sell cookies online.

Photo credit: Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images