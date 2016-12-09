Gigi Hadid’s Secret Struggle With Thyroid Disease Had a Major Impact on Her Weight

(Photo: Presley Ann, Getty) Just one week after the world watched Gigi Hadid strut down the runway in Victoria’s Secret lingerie, the model has revealed she struggles with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid condition that has impacted her thin figure.

The 21-year-old announced her health battle at a panel alongside Reebok’s celebrity spokeswomen, Elle reports. Hadid said she was diagnosed two years ago but she still struggles to maintain her weight due to her abnormal metabolism.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:26am PST

“My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year. I have Hashimoto’s disease,” she revealed. “It’s a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the VS show I didn’t want to lose any more weight, I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that’s good.”

As the featured face of Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign, Hadid also dished on other aspects of her health and lifestyle.

“In general I like fresh ingredients. I’m not a salad and meat type of person; to me, that’s boring. I also like making tomato soup from scratch with grilled cheese dippers on the side,” she admitted. “If I can cook it with ingredients that I know are good, then I’ll eat anything. Carbs, or whatever!”

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 27, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

She also shared an at-home fitness trick for one of her most dreaded exercises. “[Squats are] painful, and you have to do so many for them to work. Recently for the VS show, I put a sticky note in my kitchen, and every time I walked past the squats sticky note, I had to do 15 squats.” This trick holds her accountable to get it done without the drive from a trainer or coach.

As for Hadid’s more than 26.4 million Instagram followers, she shared that she’s participating in a healthy social media detox in the New Year.