'Ghostbusters' Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves

Fans may have to wait a little while longer to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but they won't have to wait to try the new Ghostbusters cereal. After news first arose back in January that a breakfast dish inspired by the fan-favorite franchise was on the way, General Mills has officially confirmed the Ghostbusters cereal is coming to store shelves.

The company confirmed the new cereal in an April 12 tweet, also revealing a slate of other cereals coming soon. Those cereals include Galactic Lucky Charms, Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, and Apple Cinnamon Chex. According to the cereal's official listing on Kroger, Ghostbusters cereal features fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs with marshmallows. Comicbook notes that the marshmallows are ectoplasm-shaped.

Introducing NEW cereals hitting store shelves this month. Which one are you excited to try first? 🥣 pic.twitter.com/Yu0jy06238 — General Mills (@GeneralMills) April 12, 2021

When it hits store shelves, the limited-edition cereal will be sold in a box featuring the Ghostbusters logo with a bowl of the cereal, which is colored pink and blue, below it. At this time, General Mills has not confirmed an exact release date for the cereal, though it is believed it will be made available sometime this month. It is also unclear how long the cereal will stick around. According to Twitter account Proton Charging, the cereal will be available in two sizes – Family Size for $4.99 and Mid-Size for $3.99. Unfortunately, it appears that the treat will only be available in the U.S., as Proton Charging cited General Mills Canada as saying the cereal is not currently available in Canada at this time.

This will be the second iteration of a Ghostbusters-themed cereal. Ralston previously produced a Ghostbusters cereal in 1985, with the cereal running until 1990. Just like the upcoming cereal, it also boasted marshmallows, with the boxes featuring similar designs. Notably different, however, is the branding. with the newest venture's box featuring the Ghostbusters: Afterlife branding.

Ghostbusters cereal borrows inspiration from the upcoming movie sequel, enjoy fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. Who you gonna call?! Available beginning early-to-mid April for a limited time MSRP: Family Size $3.99, Mid-Size $2.50 pic.twitter.com/RsNS9ljKhP — 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕟🚫𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕘 (@protoncharging) April 13, 2021

The upcoming Afterlife film will mark the fourth movie in the franchise. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film picks up the storyline from Ghostbusters II, ignoring the events of Paul Feig's 2016 reboot, and is set to focus on a family that moves to a small town to discover their connection to the ghost-busting business' creators. Originally slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020, the film has been delayed on several occasions and is now set to make its theatrical debut on Nov. 11, 2021.