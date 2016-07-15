'Ghostbusters' Cereal Is Coming Soon From General Mills

✖

Breakfast is getting a little spookier thanks to the brand new Ghostbusters cereal. After months of speculation that a breakfast treat themed after the beloved film franchise would be hitting store shelves, a listing found on Walmart.com has confirmed the cereal is on the way. The new Ghostbusters cereal from General Mills, though it is unclear when it will be available for purchase in stores or if it will roll out nationwide.

Currently, the Walmart listing provides few details on the much-coveted breakfast cereal. It is currently listed as unavailable for both delivery and pickup, suggesting that it will be hitting stores sometime in the future. The box art shows a ghost with a bowl of cereal below it. The cereal is pink and boasts white and green ghost-shaped marshmallows. The flavor of the cereal is unclear.

Ghostbusters cereal is coming soon to store shelves!: https://t.co/vgBoFlKlLY pic.twitter.com/lhqVEF6hxh — Ghostbusters News (@GBNewsdotcom) January 21, 2021

According to Ghostbusters News, the original Ghostbusters cereal was produced by Ralston back in 1985 and ran until 1990. Just like the upcoming cereal, it also boasted marshmallows, with the boxes featuring similar designs. Notably different, however, is the branding. Walmart’s listing the for cereal shows features the Ghostbusters: Afterlife branding.

Set to hit theatres on March 5, 2021, Afterlife will mark the fourth movie overall in the franchise, though it is set in a different universe from the 2016 reboot. It up 30 years after the original film's events and the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II and is set to focus on a family that moves to a small town to discover their connection to the ghost-busting business' creators. Fan favorites Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles from the 1984 movie, and will be joined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Carrie Coon. Jason Reitman, who also directed the new film, penned the script alongside Gil Kenan. Speaking with PopCulture.com in June 2020, Hudson said reuniting with his former co-stars "was actually spiritual."

"I didn't realize how much this movie has impacted my life over the past 35 years and this is something, it's very specific, and these are people that I share that with specifically," he said. "We did this thing together and I would run into Danny, or Sigourney, or Annie at different events from time to time. But for us all to be together, it was just very touching."

Ghostbusters fans are awaiting the arrival of more than just the cereal and upcoming film. It was confirmed this month that new Ghostbusters Twinkies will also be hitting store shelves. Dubbed the "Ghostbuster Munch Madness Twinkie," the limited edition snack boasts a blue fruit-flavored filling in place of the typical white cream filling.