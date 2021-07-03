Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Argues She Should Be Released Due to Bill Cosby Release

✖

It was announced on Wednesday that Bill Cosby was being released from prison after his case was overturned, and now there has been a trickle effect. Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney is now requesting she be released as a result of how Cosby's case turned out. In fact, according to the New York Daily News, Cosby and Maxwell's cases line up almost perfectly.

According to the outlet, the reason Cosby was released was because "prosecutors cheated." In the case, they promised Cosby that he would not be prosecuted if he would testify in the civil cases against him. As a result, he would not be using his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. However, as a result, following his statement, his words were then used against him to win the conviction against him. He was not only acquitted by the Supreme Court, but prosecutors were not able to retry him.

In Maxwell's case, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty which landed him a bargain with prosecutors in Miami, Florida. As a result of pleading guilty in his case, it was agreed upon by the U.S. attorney's office that any co-conspirators tied to his case would not be strung in and prosecuted. That is clearly not what happened to Maxwell and now her attorney is furious. "She should not have to fight her case at trial and her case should be thrown out, just like Cosby's has been, because prosecutors promised Epstein when he pleaded guilty that they would not prosecute her," David Oscar Markus said according to Radar Online.

Maxwell was accused of participating in the criminal acts of which Epstein was involved in from over two decades ago. Prosecutors are now worried that jurors will blend her case in with the Cosby case saying that Markus violated the law because "not only did his statement directly comment on the merits of this case, but they did so in a manner designed to appeal directly to the pool of potential jurors in this case" further adding that his statements "will interfere with a fair trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice."

Cosby's case has caused an uproar among onlookers and social media users. His former co-star of The Cosby Show, Phylicia Rashad, also caused a massive stir when she sided with the actor taking to twitter saying, "FINALLY!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected." However, that did not sit well with some and now Twitter users are calling for Howard University, a school she is a dean of, to remove her immediately.