Phylicia Rashad's Twitter Reaction to Bill Cosby's Release Sparks Calls for Howard University to Take Action
It was announced this week that Bill Cosby was being released after serving three years in federal prison after being convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault following being accused of rape by 60 women. Cosby's former co-star on The Cosby Show, Phylicia Rashad, caused an uproar on Twitter on Wednesday shortly after Cosby was released, after she announced her stance on the situation. Rashad tweeted, "FINALLY!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected," she tweeted along with a photo of Cosby.
Her tweet did not go over well with the public with many accusing her of supporting rape. Shortly after her initial tweet, she sent out another one and somewhat tried to backtrack her statement without fully clarifying why she said what she said. "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth," she wrote. "Personally, I know friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."
Even despite her efforts, onlookers and social media users aren't holding back. Rashad was appointed the dean of Howard University's Fine Arts and now the University is being accused of supporting such conduct. However, the University released a statement that condemns that kind of behavior. "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority. While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault," the statement read.
"Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies. We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment," it continued.
However, Twitter users are calling for more. Below is a list of reactions from social media users calling for Howard University to do more and continuing to accuse them of siding with Rashad and Cosby.
Phylicia Rashad should STEP DOWN as the dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts. Having an r*pe apologist as dean of a college will put students' safety on the line and demonize survivors when they report their cases on campus.— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) June 30, 2021
Phylicia Rashad is a dean of a school at Howard University, an HBCU with more Black women students than men -- and she is capping for a man who admitted to drugging women and having sex with them in the process.
Fall semester is about to be a trip...— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 30, 2021
Why is your dean of students OPENLY supporting an admitted sexual predator?— ⚡️ 𝓡𝓝𝓑 𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓵𝓮𝔂 ✨ (@bhadbentley) June 30, 2021
When you have administrators who are actively pro-rape, that’s a problem.— Ballyhoo and Bedbugs (@katem02134) June 30, 2021
If Rashad is there, I'm not donating.— Annie P (@ndanniep) June 30, 2021
Howard students, especially women, are not safe while @PhyliciaRashad is in any way involved in administering student justice.— Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) June 30, 2021
I think your board really needs to be taking an emergency meeting regarding @PhyliciaRashad right now. This is very bad.— Thomas 🚀 SFF180 (@SFF180) June 30, 2021
Have you fired @PhyliciaRashad yet????— Who? Wil Nieves!!! (@beachnats) June 30, 2021
Yeah, it's bad. pic.twitter.com/8NbZG0VeUy— Akon Underrated🇭🇹 (@FranbaII) June 30, 2021
I think your exec board needs to have a meeting ASAP.— W (@Americaunited21) June 30, 2021
Y'all got a Claire Huxtable problem. #ByePhylicia— Definitely not that Dwarf (@ThePhoto_guy) June 30, 2021
Y'all may want to take a second look at your incoming Fine Arts Dean.— NorgeDan (@NorgeDan) June 30, 2021
So your Dean of Fine Arts supports sexual preditors. I don't see a whole hell of a lot of donations coming your way in the near future. Parents and donors want to ensure the women of Howard, if assaulted, are believed when they come forward. pic.twitter.com/QSZyKlF2Ld— Sarah Burgess (@sunkist111) July 1, 2021
I tried to send an email calling for the firing of Phylicia Rashad but it wouldn't let me after about 3 minutes, so I'll say it right here, right now:#FirePhyliciaRashad #ByePhylicia— Moonlighτ★mirage (@DokiDokiNanora) June 30, 2021
Is this part of the celebration festivities?! I see Howard University assessed their new Dean carefully …😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/JCvKBiI3BW— Gargolian (@mantarayaloca) June 30, 2021
Come get your girl. https://t.co/wbtdytTggC— The Woke CEO (@Schright_d00t) June 30, 2021
Clean up in the dean's office. Sick.https://t.co/ICFai3xZW3— ⚓ Harlequin 🇺🇲 Forest ⚓ (@HollyCB2112) June 30, 2021
You need to lose your dean @PhyliciaRashad She is not a friend to female students. Do it now of your own accord before the hoopla gets too big. You can still save a bit of face.— Mycroftsgirl (@mycroftsgirl) July 1, 2021
As an alumni I need to see a new Dean of Fine Arts appointed. That tweet was unacceptable— Exceedingly Black (@Brax6Jackson) June 30, 2021
The silence is deafening. pic.twitter.com/VxqiUfhQNE— Mike Powers (@MPsightandsound) June 30, 2021