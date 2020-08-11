Ghislaine Maxwell 'Taken off Suicide Watch'

Ghislaine Maxwell was placed on suicide watch shortly after being placed behind bars, but now it is reported that she is no longer. CNBC noted the change in Maxwell's security measures, which included "being woken up every few hours during the night and being forced to wear special clothing." She was also reportedly not allowed to have bed sheets for a period of time.

The measures may be related to the Maxwell being a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who was alleged to have been involved with trafficking underage girls for sex with adults, before being arrested and then dying by suicide in prison. Now, Maxwell is charged with charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. These charges stem from her past relationship with Epstein. CNBC reports that Maxwell is being kept alone in a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center, but her legal team is expressing issue with many of the security measures being taken to guard her. "She continues to be surveilled 24 hours a day by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel," a filing from her lawyers read in-part.

In new court filing, Ghislaine Maxwell complains about "uniquely onerous" conditions behind bars, and argues that she is being treated worse than other inmates as a result of Jeffrey Epstein’s death by suicide in jail. https://t.co/8CZ9uTpASy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 11, 2020

The filing goes on to say, "These prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel." They add that "her cell is searched multiple times a day and she has been forced to undergo numerous body scans." The attorneys are asking Manhattan federal judge Alison Nathan to Maxwell into the general inmate population "so that she can meaningfully participate in her defense." They've also requested that she be provided "significantly increased access to a computer terminal in order to review" evidence in her case.

"Maxwell does not seek special treatment at the MDC," the lawyers wrote, "but she does ask that she not be specially disfavored in her treatment in detention, especially when it comes to preparing her defense to conduct that allegedly took place over 25 years ago." Finally, Maxwell’s lawyers claim that "Maxwell has been treated less favorably than a typical pretrial detainee, and this has impacted her ability to assist in her defense." They added, "It has become apparent that the [Bureau of Prison’s] treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein." Maxwell is currently being held without bail.