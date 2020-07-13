Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Tried to Flee Ahead of Arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars, but the wealthy socialite allegedly tried to flee ahead of her arrest by the FBI. This according to some recently filed court documents reported on by Insider. "As the agents approached the front door to the main house they announced themselves as FBI agents and directed the defendant to open the door," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

"Through a window, the agents saw the defendant ignore the direction to open the door and, instead, try to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting another door behind her," the filing went on to read. The agents "were ultimately forced to breach the door" of Maxwell's $1 million home, which was paid for in cash. After entering the New Hampshire residence, the federal agents took Maxwell into custody. She has been accused of enticing minors to travel to engage in sexual acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual acts, and perjury, according to a grand jury indictment from the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan.

The allegations Maxwell is facing stem from her time as a friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is currently being housed at a Brooklyn detention center without bail, as they believe she is an "extreme flight risk" due to her affluence. however Maxwell attorneys argue that the media is attempting to "substitute her" for Epstein, in the wake of his death — ruled a suicide — while in custody. They have denied any wrongdoing on her part.

Following her arrest, a friend of Maxwell's named Christopher Mason — a TV host and journalist — who has known her since the 1980s, alleged the he believes has has access to copies of incriminating videos of Epstein and others, according to the Daily Mail. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

He went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers." He then added, "If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." Mason continued, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."