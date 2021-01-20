More Ghislaine Maxwell Records to Be Released to the Public

✖

A judge in a case involving Ghislaine Maxwell has ordered more records pertaining to the disgraced socialite to be released to the public. Maxwell is currently behind bars on charges related to her time as an associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. On Tuesday, Judge Loretta A. Preska ordered the unsealing of more than 150 documents from a settled lawsuit between Maxwell and Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The main documents that have been of interest, according to the Miami Herald, are ones involving a July 2016 deposition by Maxwell. The nature of the deposition was regarding information about Maxwell's sexual behavior, as well as Epstein's. Judge Preska stated that the public's desire for "prurient" details about Maxwell will likely not be satisfied, but added that the details shared about Maxwell's sex life indicated consensual adult behavior and that this should remain her private business. All parties involved have until Jan. 27 to appeal the decision.

Maxwell was arrested in July and is currently being held in a special housing department at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City. She is being held without bail, as prosecutors argued that she is potentially a flight risk. She is charged with six federal crimes, which include sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. She has denied all the allegations against her.

Following Maxwell's arrest, TV host and journalist Christopher Mason — an old friend of the disgraced socialite — told reporters that he believes Maxwell has access to lurid videos of Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then added, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."