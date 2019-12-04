George Zimmerman Suing Family of Trayvon Martin for $100 Million Has the Internet Fuming

The internet is reacting after George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the 2012 fatal shooting of unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, filed a lawsuit against his family and several others. In the suit, Zimmerman alleges “malicious prosecution” by prosecutors,” “civil conspiracy” by the Martin family, and an “imposter and fake witness” in Rachel Jeantel, who allegedly told authorities she was Diamond Eugene “and provided false statements to incriminate Zimmerman based on coaching from others.”

After news of the $100 million lawsuit broke Wednesday afternoon, those who have followed the case took to social media to react with widespread outrage.

George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin almost 8 years ago, walked on all charges, and now has the unmitigated audacity to sue his victim’s parents for $100 million? pic.twitter.com/V1PebKpuNh — Karim Walker (Part of The Residue)🌹 (@shift_in2_turbo) December 4, 2019

“George Zimmerman is a perfect example of why there is no conversation to be had or healing to be done with people who uphold white supremacy,” another wrote. “The arrogance and viciousness of racists will devour us, if we don’t devour them.”

“George Zimmerman murdered a teenager in cold blood, got away with it and then bragged about it. He used the death of a teenager to make a name for himself. He thinks he is a celebrity,” another responded. “Please stop acting surprised that he is still, in fact, a piece of garbage.”

George Zimmerman killed an unarmed black teenager, profited, auctioned the murder weapon, has 6 mugs shots for criminal offenses, now he is playing the victim by suing the Martin family. He is the walking personification neocolonialism. pic.twitter.com/IsKlGLNC0S — Unclebooze067 (@unclebooze067) December 4, 2019

“George Zimmerman MURDERED Trayvon Martin. He murdered a 15 year old child. He put that family through the worst hell imaginable and now he’s suing THEM. He got away with murder and now he’s torturing this family,” one person tweeted. “I hope there is a place worse than hell waiting for him.”

“George Zimmerman murdered Trayvon Martin, was acquitted, auctioned off the gun he used to murder a child as an “American Firearm Icon,” and is now suing Trayvon Martin’s family and others for 100m,” another added. “What a vile human being. He deserves nothing.”

Responding to the suit, Martin’s family, in a statement issued by their attorney Ben Crump on their behalf, called it “reckless” and deemed it “another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others.”

Writing that Zimmerman is “revictimizing individuals whose lives were shattered by his own misguided actions,” the family concluded by stating that, “this tale defies all logic, and it’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings.”