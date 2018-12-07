George H.W. Bush’s Funeral: Lip Reader Reportedly Reveals What Was Said Between Obamas, Clintons, Pence and Cheney

A lip reader claims to know what was said between former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Dick Cheney at former President George H.W. Bush‘s memorial ceremony in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

Larry Wenig, a lip reader for Inside Edition, claims the political figures mostly exchanged pleasantries and did not discuss their policy differences at the solemn event.

Cheney greeted Obama with a smile, adding, “Good to see you, Mr. President.”

Wenig said Clinton and former First Lady Michelle Obama exchanged a few words while sitting next to each other at the National Cathedral.

“I love it… I am so proud of you,” Clinton told Michelle Obama, according to Wenig. Although it was not clear to Wenig what they were talking about, he did see the word “family” mentioned.

Clinton may have been referring to the recently successful release of Michelle Obama’s book, Becoming.

Clinton also had a conversation with Pence and his wife, Karen Pence. It appears that Karen Pence invited the former Secretary of State to something, which Clinton later acknowledged.

“You invited me to an event,” Clinton said, according to Wenig.

While it looks like President Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Clinton, had a conversation, Wenig said he was unable to read their lips clearly.

Inside Edition also enlisted body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass to examine the body language of the Obamas and Clintons once President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived. The Trumps sat next to the Obamas, with the Clintons to the Obamas’ left. While the Clintons gave Trump a visibly frosty reception, the Obamas tried to be cordial and both shook the sitting president’s hand.

“You see Obama is very tense around Trump. He has a very phony smile where his lips are pursed,” Glass claimed. “His eyes are not crinkling. Michelle has a phony smile, her eyes are not crinkling either. They’re trying to be cordial, but their true feelings are coming out.”

Bush died on Nov. 30 at age 94 and was buried on Thursday at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, alongside former First Lady Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin Bush.

After his death, Obama, who presented Bush with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, remembered Bush as a “patriot” and praised his service to the U.S.

“George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey,” Obama wrote. “It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.”

Photo credit: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images