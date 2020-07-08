George Floyd Was Worried He'd Be Shot, Body Cam Transcripts Reveal

On May 25, George Floyd was tragically murdered by officer Derek Chauvin after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Now, a new detail has emerged about the scene of the incident. According to TMZ, when officers first arrived on the scene, Floyd was startled because he claimed that he had previously been shot before.

This information came via transcripts from bodycam footage of the incident. Those transcripts are being used as evidence by Thomas Lane, one of the officers involved in this matter, as a reason to have the charges against him dismissed. The transcripts came from two body-worn cameras by Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, a fellow officer who was involved in the incident. According to the transcript, Floyd appeared to be unsettled when he was approached by Kueng and Lane, who told him to show his hands after he drew his weapon. Floyd reportedly said, "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before." Lane then asked a woman who was in the car with Floyd why he was "getting all squirrelly" and why he was "just being all weird like that," to which she replied that it was maybe "because he's been shot before." Kueng then helped escort Floyd from his vehicle to sit down across the street, during which time he thanked the officer and noted, "I got shot last time, same thing, man."

Later, Kueng told Floyd that he was going to be detained on suspicion of passing a fake bill, which prompted a struggle as the cops tried to get him into the back of a squad car. Chauvin eventually became involved in the matter when they restrained Floyd on the ground. While Floyd was on the ground, Lane reportedly asked, "Should we get his legs up?" But, he was shot down by Kueng and Chauvin. Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe" during this interaction. At one point, Lane asked whether they should turn him on his side, to which Chauvin replied, "That's why we got the ambulance coming." As many are well aware, Floyd lost his life as a result of this incident.

On Wednesday, Lane filed to dismiss the charges against him citing these body-cam transcripts as evidence. He argued that he "did not intentionally aid, advise, hire, counsel, or conspire with [Derek] Chauvin or otherwise procure Chauvin to commit second-degree murder." Following this incident, Chauvin was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder. The other three cops involved in the matter — Lane, Kueng, and Tou Thao — were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.