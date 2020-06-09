Holocaust Survivor Applauded After Supporting Black Lives Matter Protest

The ongoing protests ignited by the death of George Floyd on May 25 have gained support from a number of celebrities, politicians and activists. Over the weekend, protesters also got some solidarity from a holocaust survivor.

On Saturday, author Noah Toly posted a photo of an elderly woman, identified as Joyce Wagner, in a car who wanted to show her support for the protesters. While the car was stopped she showed off the tattoo on her arm she'd received when being held in Auschwitz during WWII. "They're all sons of bitches," she told the crowd, adding that those gathered "should see what they did to my brother." Toly's post has been retweeted more than 200,000 times since then.

Standing for the protest at the corner of Roosevelt and Washington, and this Auschwitz survivor drove by to show her support for Black Lives. She wanted me to see the number tattooed on her arm. “There all sons of bitches”, she said. “You should see what they did to my brother.” pic.twitter.com/fvGD430a4Y — Noah Toly (@noahtoly) June 6, 2020

While largely sparked by the death of Floyd, the protests have been calling for widespread police reform in response to the ongoing issue of minorities who die while in custody. Given that the Holocaust saw the extermination of millions of Jewish people, as well as scores of other minorities, Wagner's solidarity was met with resounding praise online.